Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced, in her third Budget speech, Rs 35,000 crore for COVID19 Vaccine in this year 2021-'22.

"Govt. is committed to provide more funds, if required," said the FM.

She said today India has two vaccines, "we have begun to safeguard both our citizens as well as 100 or more countries. She said two or more more vaccines also expected soon.

"India now has one of the lowest COVID19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million."

"This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today."

The Finance Minister began her Budget2021 speech by recounting the unprecedented circumstances through which the nation and the world had to go through and recognizing the service rendered by COVID Warriors during the crucial months of the pandemic "#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget".