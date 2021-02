The government will provide Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 speech on Monday.

“I am committed to providing further funds if required,” she said. With this, the total budget outlay on the healthcare and wellness sector is Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021 as against 94,452 crores in 2020 -- marking an increase of 137 percent.

Government has announced relief measures worth Rs 2,71 lakh crore -- 13 percent of India's GDP, FM announced in her speech.

To be updated.

For full coverage on Budget 2021, click here