Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Budget 2021, proposed to launched PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years.

This scheme will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

The scheme will develop capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems, strengthen existing healthcare institutions and create new institutions to cater to detection and cure of new disease, FM Sitharaman said.

The scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centre, setting up integrate public health labs in all districts and 3,382 block public health units in 11 states.

