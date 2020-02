The central government has proposed a viability gap funding window for setting hospitals under public-private partnership model. Those districts that do not have Ayushmann Hospitals will be given priority.

Presenting the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday highlighted the need for more empaneled hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Mission Indradhanush has been extended to cover new diseases and new vaccines. Fit India is part of it, she said.

Currently, there are 20,000 empaneled hospitals in Ayushman Bharat.

Citing the shortage of medical doctors in the country, the government also proposes to attach a medical college to a hospital to be established under the PPP mode.