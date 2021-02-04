Healthcare Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen Updated : February 04, 2021 09:52 AM IST The trial is looking to recruit people over the age of 50 who may be at higher risk than younger people and have not been vaccinated already. It is expected more vaccines will be added to the trial when they are approved and rolled out. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply