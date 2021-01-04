Healthcare Britain has inoculated the first patient in the world with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Updated : January 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first to get the new vaccine shot, administered by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. Pinker said he was so pleased and that he can “now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.” Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply