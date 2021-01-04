  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Britain has inoculated the first patient in the world with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Updated : January 04, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first to get the new vaccine shot, administered by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital.
Pinker said he was so pleased and that he can “now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year.”
Britain has inoculated the first patient in the world with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

After strong demand for Magnite, Nissan to hire 1,000 more, start third shift to boost production

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: S Africa to vaccinate 67% of population; healthcare workers 1st in line

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement