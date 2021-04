COVID-19 cases continue to see a record surge with 1.3 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. Active cases are up at over 69,200 while recoveries stand at nearly 61,900 in a single day. Daily deaths are also seeing a sharp spike with 780 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase seen in the last six months.

Even as cases spiral, India's vaccination pace remains slower than expected with 36.9 lakh inoculations done on April 8. This takes India's total vaccination tally to 9.4 crore doses so far.

While the government maintains there's adequate vaccine stock available, several inoculation centres in Maharashtra have had to down shutters, after running out of vaccine doses. there was a huge crowd at Mumbai's Jumbo COVID Centre, as it ran out of supplies and in Nagpur, people who went for their second dose were sent back due to the non-availability of vaccines.

In Odisha as well, 700 vaccination centres could not work for two days due to vaccine shortage.

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine is in focus now, as the country's Deputy Ambassador to India, Roman Babushkin told CNBC-TV18 that they expect the Sputnik vaccine to get emergency approval in the next 10 days. He has also said that Russia will be flexible on the price of the vaccine which currently costs approximately $10.

To take this discussion forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr V Ravi, member of the scientific advisory board for Sputnik vaccine, Murad Banaji, Senior Lecturer at Middlesex University in London and Dr Mohan Joshi, Dean at Nair Hospital.

Talking about emergency approval of Sputnik vaccine Dr Ravi said, "The data has required has been provided, but any vaccine produced abroad requires 'bridging trial’ in India, this trial is being carried out by 8 laboratories. Hopefully, by this month-end the data will be released and submitted to the drug regulatory authorities - that is where it stands."

He added, "Initially it will be imported and distributed through these agencies, but Reddy laboratories is getting their vaccine manufactured facility and probably there will be the first ones to produce the vaccine in India itself."

Speaking about vaccine shortage Dr Joshi said, "The stock has been replenished at many of the centres. Things have got better, my hospital we have received sufficient dosage and things are going on there, but there was a shortage yesterday and the day before yesterday. I have received today 400 doses which are about to be used in my centre, but I am told that I will be getting little more today."