Breast cancer treatment gets cheaper in India 

Today breast cancer is ranked as the number one cancer among Indian females accounting for 14 percent of cancers in Indian women with more than 50 percent of Indian women suffering from Stage 3 and 4 of breast cancer. Among the total patients approximately 50 percent have hormone receptor positive, a major sub type. Though hormone receptor has shown better survival they may present or progress to metastatic disease.

Breast cancer treatment in India just became cheaper. In an important development this week, Pfizer’s drug branded as Palbace in India went off patent on January 10th midnight, allowing generic competition to enter the market. The generic name of the drug is Palbociclib and is used in the advanced treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The treatment will now cost under Rs 5000, 1/10th of the earlier cost.

Remember, today breast cancer is ranked as the number one cancer among Indian females accounting for 14 percent of cancers in Indian women with more than 50 percent of Indian women suffering from Stage 3 and 4 of breast cancer. Among the total patients approximately 50 percent have hormone receptor positive, a major sub type. Though hormone receptor has shown better survival they may present or progress to metastatic disease.

With branded generic competition entering, prices of Palbociclib have fallen by over 90 percent overnight for all three strengths -75mg, 100 mg and 125mg.

To illustrate this better, the 125 mg strength of 21 tablets, the standard monthly therapy cost, by Pfizer, until now cost Rs 95000. Now, the same 21 tablets will cost a fraction. For example, pharma company BDR Pharma’s 21 tablets in the 125 mg strength is available at Rs 4464 which is 95 percent cheaper and Sun Pharma’s at Rs 6199 which is 93 percent cheaper than the earlier existing treatment.

Lower prices by reputed firms is a huge relief for patients point out experts as it will increase both accessibility and affordability of the drug. Cos such as Sun pharma have introduced the drug with a Patient Assistance program which is expected to further improve compliance. Going forward, more competition from branded generic is likely to come in with at least 10-15 cos slated to launch. This will drive prices even lower which would be a further win for patients.

Also Read: Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India