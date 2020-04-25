Healthcare Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters Updated : April 25, 2020 02:48 PM IST President Jair Bolsonaro has shown no sign of wavering from his insistence that COVID-19 is a relatively minor disease and that broad social-distancing measures are not needed to stop it. Health experts expect the number of infections in the country of 211 million people will be much higher than what has been reported because of insufficient, delayed testing. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365