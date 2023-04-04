Bravo Pharma has also established a reference oncology diagnostic center in association with the Republicans Oncology Centre in Tashkent Uzbekistan.

Bravo Pharma, a global leader in healthcare, and G42 Healthcare, a pioneer in health technology headquartered in Abu Dhabi, have formally partnered to transform the traditional healthcare ecosystem across Central Asia, Africa, and India using artificial intelligence (Al) and advanced medical technologies.

G42 Healthcare has established several healthcare initiatives across the region, including Biogenix Labs, UAE's first COVID-19 large-scale throughput laboratory, IROS, the region's first contract research organisation for clinical research, and the Omics Centre of Excellence.

To further the goal of leveraging Al-based health services to improve the quality of life in the region, Bravo Pharma organised and participated in a conference dedicated to clinical genomics, proteomics, and SomaLogic at the Republicans Oncology Centre Tashkent Uzbekistan.

The conference, which was attended by oncologists from different regional hospitals, experts from G42 Healthcare Abu Dhabi, Dr. Azza Attia, and Mohd Rafiq M Zuraiqi, provided essential insights into current medical practices and laid the groundwork for future technological breakthroughs.

Bravo Pharma has also established a reference oncology diagnostic center in association with the Republicans Oncology Centre in Tashkent Uzbekistan.

The establishment's ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Indian Ambassador HE Shri Manish Prabhat, Director Oncology Mirza Ghalib Tillyashaykhov, and other office bearers.

The partnership between Bravo Pharma and G42 Healthcare signifies ground-breaking progress in the field of genomics, pre-diagnosis of solid cancer, and Al-based computational processes, extending beyond the current scope of healthcare available in the region. The partnership will deploy best-in-class sequencing technologies and clinical genomics sequencing services along with clinical reporting and bioinformatics to drive healthcare industry advancements.

Rakesh Pandey, CMD, Bravo Pharma stated, “As time and technology advance, we have the duty to provide everyone with the best and leading healthcare possible to ensure the highest quality of life for all. With G42 Healthcare’s AI development and our core new drug discovery cytogenetic, targeted therapy, and advanced diagnostics competencies, we will be able to spearhead the region’s genome and health data computation processes.”

Kareem Shahin, Chief Business Officer, of G42 Healthcare commented, “Joining hands with Bravo Pharma strengthens our unified vision for a more personalized, intelligent, and value-based healthcare model. The impactful collaboration will enable us to deploy our best-in-class sequencing technologies to provide clinical genomics sequencing services coupled with clinical reporting and bioinformatics to propel healthcare forward.”