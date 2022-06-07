Brain tumour might become the second most common cancer by 2030: Where does India stand?

Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and it has accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 alone. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the most common cancers are breast cancer; lung cancer; colon and rectum cancer; prostate cancer; skin (non-melanoma) cancer; and stomach cancer. While brain cancer (or brain tumour) is presently not leading cases, the disease is becoming more common each year.

To raise awareness about brain tumours and give a global platform to many to share their experiences, the World Brain Tumour Foundation started the World Brain Tumour Day in 2000. Since then, June 8 is observed as World Brain Tumour Day. This specific date was chosen as in 1952, Professor Martin Lewis at University College London diagnosed the first human case of a brain tumour.

Rising cases

Over 24,000 people die due to brain tumours annually, according to the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC). A DelveInsight report says that the brain cancer market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 1.11 percent till 2030. According to medical professionals, if the estimates hold true, brain tumour might become the second-most common cancer by 2030.

In India, 40,000-50,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, according to estimates. Out of these, about 20 percent are children. Experts say that the number could be much higher as many cases, particularly in the rural belts, go unreported. In 2018, brain tumour was found to be the 10th most common kind of tumour among Indians. “The incidence of central nervous system (CNS) tumours in India ranges from 5 to 10 per 100,000 of the population with an increasing trend," says the National Health Portal.

What is brain tumour?

Like any other form of cancer, brain cancer also happens due to uncontrolled and abnormal cell growth. The extra growth of cells in an individual's brain causes life-threatening complications. Benign tumours are not fatal but in cases of a malignant tumour, cells grow uncontrollably. So far, scientists have found 150 types of brain cancer.

The possible causes of brain tumour include exposure to radiation, obesity, past cancers, family history, and exposure to chemicals, among others. The symptoms of the disease are headaches, seizures, blurred vision, vomiting, memory loss, behavioural changes, drooping eyelids, dizziness, loss of bowel or bladder control, changes in hearing or smell, and loss of consciousness, among others.

From neurological examination to biopsy, brain cancer can be diagnosed through several medical techniques today. With the advancement in medical science, brain cancer (at early stages) can be treated through surgery, chemotherapy, drug therapy, radiosurgery, and other methods.