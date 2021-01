2021 may be the year of vaccination, and that could spell a lot of things. Here are some thoughts.

Vaccination is likely to be the big theme in the early months of 2021, with a significant number of the world’s population of 7.8 billion people—over 9 percent of whom are aged 65 years or more, and on the priority list—queued up for a jab. This could lead to an outsized, but temporary need for select products and resources. While 2020 was the year of sanitizers, masks and PEP kits, these products may be widely discarded as COVID ebbs.

What could see a sudden surge early in the year is capacities to make vaccines under in-licensing deals, related disposables (like syringes, bottles for vaccines…), qualified phlebotomists, staff nurses and other practitioners to administer the doses and the related infrastructure for vaccine storage and transportation.

What could also change, depending on employee vaccination protocols followed by businesses, is the social distancing norms. If that happens, India’s teeming population will gush back into offices, malls, theatres, pubs, QSRs, trains, buses, airplanes and hotels. It could well be a comeback with a vengeance, if confidence against COVID rises.

This could again lift demand for out-of-home consumption and public transportation, in the process impacting home ordering and and first-time vehicle purchases. If India starts well and truly moving again, COVID could become a distant memory, but for some of its transformative effects. However, the more rational expectation is a gradual emergence from under the COVID cloud.

What might not change completely, irrespective of the pace of recovery, is that a share of employees may continue working-from-anywhere but office, people’s shift to undertaking financial transactions digitally, tendency to shop more online, and binge watching of shows on OTT. What will also likely retain traction is how businesses serve customers—electronically rather than face to face—how less important meetings are conducted (via Zoom), how after-school tutorials are conducted (online) and, most importantly, how businesses manage their operations (by harnessing more technology to enhance efficiency). What will definitely also be back with a bang as people venture out is dressing-up and grooming.

What we worry won't change

The biggest concern is that 2021 will likely not see a wide-scale reversal in job cuts. There could be some hiring in pockets, like in PLI-incentivised manufacturing segments, but the scale of job losses will unlikely be reversed in a hurry as businesses look to become more cost-efficient with the use of technology and machines, as opposed to more manpower. Also, most of India’s working population is engaged in the informal sector, which has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 impact, and many of those jobs may never come back.

The commentary from industry leaders may still remain positive and that will influence sentiments and stock valuations, even though we continue to see contrary signals on the ground. This will likely be due market share shifting away from the weaker players towards the bigger, more resilient players. So, the divergence in indicators may continue till the true benefits of expansion by the big players trickle down.

The other fear is that India Inc may not change fast enough to cope with the new emerging paradigm, powered by electric vehicles (EVs), IoT, machine learning, AI and manufacturing 4.0. These technologies, and many others, could disrupt the equations across a spectrum of sectors—from automobiles to healthcare to entertainment and communication to banking. Imagine this: if a bank can transition much of its operations to a technology platform, the need for front-end people and branches may diminish significantly.

A word for equity buffs

For equity investors, the big risk in 2021 is their investee companies’ businesses segments being disrupted. So study your holdings closely. And invest wisely in this over-heated market, which is likely to show you new highs but also very sharp slides in 2021. I leave you with some takes on what we learnt in 2020, on a less serious note.

What we learn in 2020

Central banks have a money printing machine

Swiggy can deliver anything

Meetings can be done while wearing shorts, on zoom

You can earn interest on borrowed money

Netflix is man's best friend

You get paid to buy crude

The most dangerous viruses live outside the computer

A company with sales of $25 billion can have a m-cap of $600 billion if owned by Elon Musk

Fast food sucks if delivered after 30 minutes

Working from home is a 24x7 job

There is a place in china called Wuhan where scientists work on virus recipes

The sky is actually blue

Migrants are more important than city folk

Rural India can do without us

Every announcement in English has a Hindi version

It is possible to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore in 9 weeks if you are Reliance Jio

Institutions will sell their gold to buy cryptic currencies

Apple will also make cars

We can talk with masks on our faces

IPO offers can be subscribed 200-times

We can live without our house help, at least for a bit

How to cut vegetables, for those who didn’t already

You can attend class sprawled on the couch

Rents can go down

SEBI can decide how much of your money goes where

When all else fails, there's SBI...and LIC

Promoters with almost no stake can continue running media companies

Mutual fund schemes have side pockets

Reliance Industries is india’s biggest digital company

Sputnik isn’t only the name of a satellite