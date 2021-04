The ability of many on the street to look through coronavirus is amazing. It seems they’ve figured out things that even frontline healthcare professionals haven’t. To be fair, many caveat their statements by saying: “if we peak out by … (so and so date/month)”. But their commentary is mostly upbeat.

Few acknowledge the possible risk from the undeciphered COVID-19 mutations and further waves of infections. This even as healthcare professionals are talking of the third and fourth waves. That’s surprising. Are money managers convinced of their view, or merely drinking their kool-aid? We’ll know soon enough.

This wave is bigger

I’m worried today, as an individual, for all my near and dear—my family, my colleagues at work, my friends, my neighbours. I know so many people struggling with the new COVID-19 mutant: unable to find hospital beds, medicines, blood. It is scary. There are more people infected with the virus in our neighbourhood than at any time in the first wave, and the numbers are rising swiftly. Mind you, these are just reported data, not considering under-reporting by many states.

The 7-day average new cases at the peak of the wave in September last year in India was 93,000 cases. Today, the number is almost twice that, at upwards of 175,000 cases. The world too is seeing a resurgence, but many countries battled their second wave earlier and the 7-day average of 630,000 cases right now for the world is 22 percent below the corresponding figure of 770,000 cases seen in January.

INDIA COVID CASES Date 7-Day Avg 15-Apr 175911 6-Apr 93207 30-Mar 59325 23-Mar 39566 16-Mar 28903 9-Mar 17599 2-Mar 15620 25-Feb 14300 18-Feb 11827 11-Feb 11145 Source: John Hopkins University (CSSE) GLOBAL COVID CASES Date 7-Day Avg 10-Apr 628035 3-Apr 589598 27-Mar 544557 20-Mar 459772 13-Mar 442494 6-Mar 368596 27-Feb 387686 20-Feb 360664 13-Feb 411688 6-Feb 482147 Source: John Hopkins University (CSSE)

What’s worse this time, is that masses gathered at election rallies and for the Kumbh dip are likely to take the virus well into the far reaches of the country and the hinterland, where little or no healthcare facilities are available. So, cases will rise, as will deaths, but none of these may get reported. And the so far insulated rural economy may see some pain.

Here it pays to mention that one of the causes of poverty in India is inadequate emergency healthcare expenditure. Our careless and casual approach is only making matters worse.

There will be more

We don’t know when we will peak out in this Covid wave, but things look bleak right now. If this wave intensifies, there could be more restrictions across the country. Not because states like lockdowns (it hurts their finances) but due to our creaking health infrastructure likely getting overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients.

More worryingly, several healthcare professionals have warned of a third wave and possibly even a fourth. So, coronavirus isn’t done yet. And a start-stop economy won’t give confidence to businesses and consumers to expand and spend, eventually curtailing growth. That is the big risk on the horizon. Remember, growth is linked closely to sentiment, and if that takes a turn for the worse, the recent optimism could quickly turn into despondency. We hope it doesn’t.

Vaccination is a long road

The one big hope for the world is the vaccine. But here too we might be pinning a lot on it, given that the vaccines out there are all emergency use candidates with limited data on true efficacy, especially with respect to the mutations. We have seen several instances of the vaccinated falling prey to coronavirus and those infected once getting it again, like the Chief Minister of Karnataka. That said, the percentages are still stacked in favour of vaccination and it is the path to follow.

In India’s case, we are off to a slow start after much bungling on vaccine approvals—it would have helped if the nod for imported vaccines had come earlier. But that’s history. Today, however, India is still a long way away from de-risking itself from COVID-19 through vaccination.

VACCINATION PROGRESS Country Vaccinated Population Fully Vaccinated Population Israel 60% 56% United States 37% 23% U.K. 49% 12% Spain 18% 6.8% Italy 16% 6.8% Ireland 16% 6.5% Uruguay 28% 6.4% Germany 17% 6.3% France 17% 5.9% Russia 6.5% 3.9% Brazil 12% 3.6% Canada 22% 2.3% Indonesia 3.9% 2.1% India 7.4% 1.1% Japan 0.9% 0.5% Source: Our World in Data project at University of Oxford

What this suggests is that the US, UK, and several other economies ahead on the inoculation path will likely recover faster from the pandemic, though further Covid waves can’t be ruled out. And what’s also likely to happen, despite all the rhetoric, is a further dependence of many economies on China, which conspicuously has reported less than 20 cases on average in a day since April last year. And this is despite an ineffective vaccine—reportedly just about 50 percent efficacy—that they seemed to need.

China’s exports to US and EU were up 53 percent and 46 percent respectively in March, and its combined trade surplus with the two was upwards of $30 billion. Given where things stand, there doesn’t appear any reason to expect this trend will reverse, and that we’ll see a big near-term China+1 tailwind for India.

Time to temper expectations

The scenario today doesn’t seem to suggest that we’ll be back to a strong growth recovery path in a jiffy. This Covid wave will likely last longer and spread wider. It may also spook States into being more calibrated in reopening, so as not to trigger a third wave.

And given the time required to build our vaccine supplies, it may be more than a quarter before we begin to get to levels that offer comfort, to start getting back to a near pre-pandemic lifestyle. Given this, and the impending risks of the virus spreading in the hinterland this time, I’d be far less sanguine about growth than most on the street.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see downward revisions in earnings as things unfold. Some may see this as a pessimistic view, but most would think it’s more realistic.