Both Covishield and Covaxin effective against UK variant of coronavirus: Report Updated : April 13, 2021 12:47 PM IST A report states that the UK and South Africa variants were dominant among the new cases in India. India has seen a massive spike in novel coronavirus cases over the past month, with Monday numbers touching new highs.. Published : April 13, 2021 12:47 PM IST