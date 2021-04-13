Both Covishield and Covaxin effective against UK variant of coronavirus: Report

India has seen a massive spike in novel coronavirus cases over the past month, with Monday numbers touching new highs. Now, the one question that has been on everyone's mind is whether the two vaccines approved by the government are effective against variants and mutations that have taken cases to alarming levels.

On Monday, India overtook Brazil to become the second-worst hit country in terms of total COVID-19 cases. The country recorded 1,61,736 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 13,689,453 cases.

According to a report in Times of India, senior officials have said that both AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covexin are effective against the UK variant, one of the two mutations dominant in the country's new cases.

Among other "imported" variants besides UK's, South Africa and Brazil variants have been found in India, officials said, adding there was still no evidence of any India variant. For a variant to be recognized, it requires multiple mutations to take place and leave an impact. However, a double mutation has been found in Maharashtra.

The report also said that UK and South Africa variants were dominant among the new cases, but the Brazilian variant was found only in a few new cases. An official told TOI that Covaxin is effective against both the UK and Brazilian variants and Covishield is effective against the UK variant. Its efficacy data on the Brazilian variant was awaited, the official said.

ICMR researchers are currently studying if the double mutation was causing faster transmission of cases in India, an official said, adding the virus may continue to mutate and generate new variants as it was normal for it.

Meanwhile, a committee of experts in India has given a go-head to Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID. If approved by the government, the vaccine will be the third to be used in India after Covishield and Covaxin.

Sputnik V, manufactured by Dr Reddy's in India, has an efficacy of 91.6 percent. The manufacturer had applied on February 19 for the emergency use of the vaccine.