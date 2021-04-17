  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Boris Johnson shortens India visit as UK reports infectious Indian variant cases

Updated : April 17, 2021 11:22 AM IST

UK health authorities have identified 77 cases of the highly infectious B.1.617 variant of coronavirus which causes COVID-19, first found in India, and has designated it a Variant Under Investigation (VUI).
Boris Johnson shortens India visit as UK reports infectious Indian variant cases
Published : April 17, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: 54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 PM in 5th phase; clash between TMC and BJP in Bidhan Nagar

West Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: 54.67% voter turnout recorded till 1:34 PM in 5th phase; clash between TMC and BJP in Bidhan Nagar

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement