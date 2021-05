Pharma companies, Cadila and Strides Pharma, are taking steps to play their part in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic by working on new vaccines.

Cadila in their conference call said that they are going to look to apply for an emergency use authorisation of ZyCoV-D, their vaccine which is under development, in the next two weeks.

They aim to manufacture a crore dosed per month of ZyCoV-D themselves and are also looking at licensing to at least 1-3 contract manufacturers. Therefore, the number of vaccines produced can go up to around Rs 2.5-3 crore over the next 4-6 months odd.

For Strides Pharma the capacity is full (200 million doses) when it comes to the manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine.