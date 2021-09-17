COVID-19 booster shots – yay or nay? Here's what experts say

Amid a rise in the number of infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, several nations have either begun or contemplating giving booster shots to the fully vaccinated. Scientists have argued that immunity triggered by the vaccines wanes over time, making a case for an extra dose.

While Germany and France have started administering booster shots to the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, Israel has inoculated 2.8 million people with a third dose since August and is making these available even to children above 12 years of age. The country is also preparing for the fourth round of shot, if required.

“We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this time, and that the third dose will last for longer,” Nachman Ash, Israel’s health ministry director-general, said in a recent interview.

UK, Greece, Italy and Singapore have also announced a booster programme for the elderly and those with weak immune system. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will weigh the arguments for and against booster shots on Friday.

Meanwhile, a number of scientists have argued that boosters at this point of time are unnecessary. Rather than focussing on the third shot, scientists believe, it is necessary to ensure vaccines are administered to all across the globe. On August 4, the World Health Organisation called for a moratorium on boosters till the end of September.

“It’s a difficult call and it will almost certainly have to be made on incomplete evidence,” Robert Aldridge, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at University College London, said in an article published in scientific journal Nature in August.

Arguments for booster shots

The FDA is likely to take up three reports published on Wednesday in support of booster doses during its discussion with vaccine advisers. Till now, the FDA has been silent on questions related to booster doses for all.

“There are many potentially relevant studies, but FDA has not independently reviewed or verified the underlying data or their conclusions. Some of these studies, including data from the vaccination program in Israel, will be summarized during the September 17, 2021 VRBPAC meeting,” the drug regulator said in a preliminary document released on Wednesday.

On July 30, Israel had approved the administration of the third dose of Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine to those above 60 years of age who had already received two doses at least five months earlier. The results showed that the rates of COVID-19 and severe illness were substantially lower among those who were administered a booster dose and also increased immunity as measured in their blood.

Two other reports that the FDA will consider, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, argue that immunity wanes in those who have received two shots over time, but can be restored with a booster dose. Both the reports were sponsored by Pfizer.

The first study, which conducted a trial on more than 40,000 volunteers, said the efficacy of the vaccine after the second dose started declining gradually at an average of 6 percent every two months. “Ongoing follow-up is needed to understand the persistence of the vaccine effect over time, the need for booster dosing, and timing of such a dose," it said.

Another Pfizer-led study by US researchers said there was evidence that booster shots restored waning immunity. In a letter to the editor of New England Journal of Medicine, scientists said they administered a third dose on 11 participants in the age of 18 to 55 years and 12 participants within 65 to 85 years of age.

The results showed that neutralizing antibodies rose five to seven times higher than the levels seen after two doses. These high levels of protection also covered the Beta and Delta variant of the virus.

In a separate trial conducted by Moderna, scientists found immunity waning for the COVE COVID-19 vaccine after the first two-dose series.

"The increased risk of breakthrough infections in COVE study participants who were vaccinated last year compared to more recently illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection. We hope these findings are helpful as health authorities and regulators continue to assess strategies for ending this pandemic," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement.

BBC cites a study (yet to be peer-reviewed) of vaccinated healthcare workers in India. The study found levels of antibodies in these workers falling significantly after four months, unless they were infected with the virus naturally. Researchers believe that the infection acted as a booster.

Arguments against booster shots

In an article published in the medical journal, The Lancet, a panel of international scientists argued that an additional vaccine booster for Covid-19 was not required for the general population at this stage of the pandemic.

The expert panel included top scientists from the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan, Ana-Maria Henao-Restrepo and Mike Ryan and two senior Food and Drug Administration officials.

The scientists said observations showed that the present vaccines had 95% efficacy against severe disease, including the Delta and the Alpha variant, and about 80% efficacy against other infections from these variants. Also, the ability of the first two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to evoke antibody responses show that variants with new antigens have not yet evolved, they said.

It is, therefore, necessary to focus on providing vaccines to those who are yet to receive their first jab.

“If vaccines are deployed where they would do the most good, they could hasten the end of the pandemic by inhibiting further evolution of variants,” Ana-Maria Henao-Restrepo, the lead author of the study and WHO scientist, said.

"I think the real question, in the context of the fact that certain areas of the world are still needing first and second doses, is what is the real evidence that indicates that we should start adding a third dose – and when is it appropriate, which populations should we prioritise,” Maria Elena Bottazzi, professor of paediatrics, virology, and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told BBC.