Booster dose strategy needed; hope budget sees greater health sector allocation: Sangita Reddy

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, stressed the need for booster shots against COVID-19 as the number of Omicron cases is expected to rise, however, it won't be devastating in terms of outcome.

As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are increasing by the day around the world, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals on Friday said, the strain is extremely contagious but not devastating in terms of outcome.

Like many experts, she also stressed the need for India to come up with a booster dose against COVID-19. “Globally, science is showing that post 9-12 months of having received the vaccine your immunity does come down. Therefore, it is important for India to come out with a booster dose. I would continue to urge that for vulnerable and elderly at least we must come out with an official strategy on booster doses,” she told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

She called for continuous protection of the vulnerable, elderly, and immuno-compromised against the virus. She also suggested maintaining some level of travel restrictions and screening of people coming in.

The Apollo Hospitals’ top official pointed to the need for significant investments and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

“In the fixed goods, it is important for us to create more infrastructure. Every rupee in infrastructure creates multiple jobs and it also creates a boost in GDP directly and indirectly. So a significant improvement in infrastructure…we must also continue the gains we created in healthcare and there should be a greater allocation to healthcare in this Budget,” Reddy said.

Earlier this week, Dr Shahid Jameel also said India needs to set a policy for booster shots against the COVID-19 disease as eventually boosters will be needed. People who have received the Covishield vaccine can be given a booster of Covaxin and vice versa, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INASACOG) said. Moreover, a DNA vaccine has been approved and can be used as a booster, he said.

Catch all updates on COVID-19 here