Book Excerpt: The Nation’s Homeopath

If doctors today practised the way we did fifty years ago, we wouldn’t need Seema Aunty from the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. Back then, a doctor was a healer, family friend and even a matchmaker. Scores of families would ask ‘the good doctor’ to look for a suitable boy or girl for their eligible children. I have had such requests myself and was happy to help. The very existence of the phrase ‘the good doctor’ was indicative of the physician’s place in society—a person of decency who people consulted not just for health, but also family matters. A real mensch, as the Jews say. Those days, a patient was born at home and died at home. Today, both birth and death take place in a hospital, with more strangers than family members for company. In most cases today, the doctor is no longer a friend, no longer an unassuming God, but a brusque professional who merely thinks he is God. How did we get here?

An exploding population, a faster pace of life, consumerism, mobile phones and nuclear families have ensured that doctors are kept on their toes. When everyone has more money to make, another appointment to reach, when the phone is always buzzing, which doctor will sit down for a cup of tea and discuss cricket and alliances? No, she or he is Usain Bolt in a white coat. Always running. Why blame him or her either? Many medical colleges have ceased being noble, service-oriented organisations and have become financial plunderers, often run by politicians. Of the nearly 2600 medical colleges in the world, the largest number are in India (479). Fees amount to around one million a year, which means five million for the entire course.

A loan of that amount necessitates an equated monthly instalment (EMI) payback of approximately Rs 60,000 per month. No wonder medical students are stuck in a debt trap for years, and feel compelled to quickly recover costs. Taking regional and global headwinds into consideration, what does the present and future hold for Indian healthcare? What are the key things that are going to play a big role in the years to come? As a homeopath, I’m happy to say that alternative medicine is here to stay. People are better informed these days. They are fitness conscious, and have a healthy wariness towards mainstream drugs, given their chemical content and side effects. People are therefore more inclined to give alternative medicine a chance. Alternative medicine will not cure bullet wounds, but combined with activities such as yoga, meditation and exercise, it can help people manage many ailments without taking harmful medicines. Not for the first time, I will also mention the government’s Ayush initiative, which will definitely make more people consider alternative medicine, including homeopathy. This brings us to one of the drivers of the alternative medicine movement—mental health, which is going to be a key area in medicine.

Earlier, health meant physical health, where you played football, showered and sang the Lifebuoy soap ditty: ‘Tandurusti ki raksha karta hai Lifebuoy …’ Now there is a shift and people have realized health also means being emotionally strong. According to the WHO, India is the world’s most depressed country, with around fifty million people suffering from depression. Market Research Future, a data analytics firm, states that India holds a 20 per cent market share in the Asia-Pacific depressionscreening market, a market that is globally expected to be worth $5,177.8 million by 2023. Statistics like these, coupled with an increasing number of celebrities raising awareness about mental health, are clear signs that mental health is going to be a big part of India’s medico-wellness landscape. Tele medicine is another game changer. If you can talk to a doctor from the comfort and privacy of your home, why would you go through the trouble of taking the offline route unless absolutely required? M-health also reduces the pressure on the doctor’s infrastructure.

From the doctor’s point of view, AI and wearables will lead to advanced and quicker treatments. A lot of AI is already being used by hospitals for duties ranging from scheduling appointments, digitization of medical records and reminder calls for follow-up. In various parts of the world robots are assisting in surgeries, intelligent prostheses are being used by the differently abled or wounded, and AI is also being used for many other tasks. This leaves doctors and their support staff free to concentrate on core matters. People’s tendency to go online for a diagnosis the moment they have certain symptoms is one more sign of the times that isn’t going to go away. Moments after leaving the doctor’s clinic, and after being told by him or her to avoid checking things with Dr Google, people do exactly that. Of all the queries Google receives in a day, an estimated 7 per cent are health related, according to Google Health Vice President David Feinberg.

