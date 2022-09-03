    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Bombay HC notice to Serum Institute, govt, Bill Gates as man alleges Covishield vaccine killed daughter

    Bombay HC notice to Serum Institute, govt, Bill Gates as man alleges Covishield vaccine killed daughter

    Bombay HC notice to Serum Institute, govt, Bill Gates as man alleges Covishield vaccine killed daughter
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued notices to the government, Serum Institute of India, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and a few others in response to a petition filed by a man who blamed his daughter's death on the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine -Covishield.

    The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued notices to the government, Serum Institute of India, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and a few others in response to a petition filed by a man who blamed his daughter's death on the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine -Covishield.
    The individual has sought compensation from the vaccine maker in the amount of Rs 1,000 crore.
    The petitioner, Dilip Lunawat has claimed that his daughter was forced to take the first dose of COVID -19 vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28 as she came under the ‘healthcare worker’ category. She was a doctor and senior lecturer at Dhamangaon's SMBT dental college and hospital in Maharashtra.
    Also read:
    Vaccinated people infected by first Omicron subvariants have 4 times greater protection: Study
    According to Lunawat, his daughter experienced terrible headaches and vomiting several days later after receiving the first dose. She was then taken to the hospital and physicians discovered bleeding in her brain, as per his petition.
    The woman passed away on March 1 and the petitioner has alleged that the negative effects of Covishield caused her death.
    Lunawat has requested a response from Gates, whose organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation collaborated with the Serum Institute to expedite the process of producing and distributing 100 million doses of the vaccine.
    In this petition, he has sought a response from the Union government, Maharashtra government and the Drug Controller General of India.
    Also read: Coronavirus in India: New COVID-19 cases decline by 22%, Maharashtra reports most deaths
    The petition was based on a report provided by the Centre's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2.
    The petition also mentioned, "In the interview given to news channel on 4th January 2021, by respondent Dr VG Somani who is Drug Controller General of India, it is categorically mentioned that the vaccines are 110 percent safe."
    It also cited an article in which DCGI declared the vaccine safe. It read, "We will never approve anything if there is a slightest safety concern. The vaccines are 110 percent safe".
    He also accused the government of fabricating narratives and misrepresenting the coronavirus vaccination.
    "On the basis of such false narratives and misrepresentation by the senior authorities like Dr VG Somani and others, and its implementation by the state authorities without any proper verification, the health workers like the petitioner's daughter was compelled to get the vaccine," the petition stated.
    (With inputs from agencies)
    Also read: COVID-19 treatments for better protection against future variants identified, claims study

    Tags

    Bill GatesBombay High Court (HC)coronavirusCovishield vaccineDCGISerum Institute of India (SII)

    Next Article

    Critical state of healthcare: India had 2nd highest number of cyber attacks in the world in 2021

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng