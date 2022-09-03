By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Bombay High Court on Saturday issued notices to the government, Serum Institute of India, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and a few others in response to a petition filed by a man who blamed his daughter's death on the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine -Covishield.

The individual has sought compensation from the vaccine maker in the amount of Rs 1,000 crore.

The petitioner, Dilip Lunawat has claimed that his daughter was forced to take the first dose of COVID -19 vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28 as she came under the ‘healthcare worker’ category. She was a doctor and senior lecturer at Dhamangaon's SMBT dental college and hospital in Maharashtra.

According to Lunawat, his daughter experienced terrible headaches and vomiting several days later after receiving the first dose. She was then taken to the hospital and physicians discovered bleeding in her brain, as per his petition.

The woman passed away on March 1 and the petitioner has alleged that the negative effects of Covishield caused her death.

Lunawat has requested a response from Gates, whose organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation collaborated with the Serum Institute to expedite the process of producing and distributing 100 million doses of the vaccine.

In this petition, he has sought a response from the Union government, Maharashtra government and the Drug Controller General of India.

The petition was based on a report provided by the Centre's Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2.

The petition also mentioned, "In the interview given to news channel on 4th January 2021, by respondent Dr VG Somani who is Drug Controller General of India, it is categorically mentioned that the vaccines are 110 percent safe."

It also cited an article in which DCGI declared the vaccine safe. It read, "We will never approve anything if there is a slightest safety concern. The vaccines are 110 percent safe".

He also accused the government of fabricating narratives and misrepresenting the coronavirus vaccination.

"On the basis of such false narratives and misrepresentation by the senior authorities like Dr VG Somani and others, and its implementation by the state authorities without any proper verification, the health workers like the petitioner's daughter was compelled to get the vaccine," the petition stated.

(With inputs from agencies)