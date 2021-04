The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India evoking strong memories from last year when the entire nation came to a standstill. With over 1.2 crore cases and the daily count soaring past the one lakh mark on Monday, the pandemic has hit every section of the society and Bollywood is not an exception. Here is a look at popular actors from Bollywood who have been hit. (Image: Reuters)

Last month, as the second wave was setting in, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and went under self-quarantine. (Image: Reuters)

Last week, Alia Bhatt announced on a social media post that she had tested positive for the virus. (Image: Reuters)

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who had also been shooting a film, announced on social media last month that he had tested positive, hours after appearing at the Lakme India Fashion Week. (Image: Instagram)

On March 18, actor Aamir Khan announced to the media, via his spokesperson, that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

National award winner Manoj Bajpayee too contracted the virus during the second wave. (Image: Instagram)

Actor and politician, Paresh Rawal was another person to be affected last month. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested (sic)," he tweeted. (stock image)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, the actor informed on Sunday via social media. (Image: PTI)





Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to social media today (April 5) to inform that she has contracted the virus and is taking bed rest.