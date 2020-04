Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning, battling leukemia for almost two years. The 67-year-old actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.

Here's a brief explainer on Leukemia and related information on the cancer disease:

What is Leukemia?

It broadly refers to cancers of the blood cells. The type of leukemia depends on the type of blood cell that becomes cancer and whether it grows quickly and slowly. But more commonly, it is known as the cancer of the white blood cells and develops in the bone marrow and spread from there into the blood and other organs.

What are the types of Leukemia?

There are several types of leukemia. They are grouped in two ways: by how rapidly the disease develops (acute vs. chronic leukemia) and by the type of blood cell involved (lymphocytic and myeloid leukemia being the most common). In acute leukemia, bone marrow cells are immature and are unable to function normally. The number of abnormal cells increases rapidly. In chronic leukemia, cells are more mature and can carry out some of their normal functions. The number of abnormal cells increases more slowly. The most common types of leukemia are acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukem

Who is prone to Leukemia?

Most often occurs in adults older than 55, but it is also the most common cancer in children younger than 15.

What are the early signs of Leukemia?

Some of the warning signs of leukemia include fever, chills and other flu-like symptoms; weakness and fatigue; frequent infections; loss of appetite; weight loss; swollen or tender lymph nodes, liver or spleen; easy bleeding or bruising; tiny red spots under the skin; swollen or bleeding gums; sweating, especially at night; bone or joint pain; anaemia.

What are the treatments for leukemia?

The main type of treatment for leukemia is chemotherapy. This may be used alone or in combination with: Bone marrow transplants; Radiation therapy· Interferon therapy (immunotherapy); Surgery-splenectomy (removal of the spleen).

The treatment chosen is based on the type of leukemia, the patient's age, white blood cell count, genetics of the cancer, and whether or not there was a preleukemic condition or a previously treated cancer.