BMC's special vaccination drive: Students set to go abroad queue up in Mumbai

BMC has informed students that they need to carry their I-20/DS-160 or verified confirmation letter & Visa. However, much to the disappointment of students, some of those wanting to study in the UK was turned away as colleges have only so far issues offer letters and the visa. "We have been waiting for 5 hours. My daughter only has the offer letter which is a confirmation. Just because I don't have what they ask for, doesn't mean we have to be penalized. Here they're accepting only US-related visa documents...they have to be flexible about rules," one parent told CNBC-TV18.