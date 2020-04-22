  • SENSEX
BMC to survey senior citizens with diabetes, hypertension

Updated : April 22, 2020 11:16 AM IST

Mumbai has recorded the highest COVID-19 fatalities with 151 deaths with at least 71 of them above 61 years of age and 45 in the 51-60 years' age bracket.
COVID-19 mortality in the city of Mumbai is at 4.4 percent, much higher than the national average of 3.2 percent.
