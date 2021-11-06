BMC to call 3 lakh people to take their second COVID-19 vaccine shot: Report

Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ramping up the inoculation drive in the city and preparing to call over three lakh people to take their second COVID-19 vaccine shot in the next 10 days.

“We got these three-lakh-plus names from the CoWin portal and plan to reach out to each one to find out why they haven’t taken the second shot despite it being overdue,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Suresh Kakani told The Times of India. The BMC has already started calling people with co-morbidities and asking them to come in for the second shot.

The Covid Task Force has warned that Maharashtra may see a surge in the caseload of 1.2 million after Diwali, leading to the third wave. The state government has accelerated work on setting up 531 oxygen generation plants and is planning to stock anti-viral medicines.

There are 92.3 lakh adults in Mumbai who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shots. Till now, BMC has administered 1.47 crore shots from its 500 vaccination centres across Mumbai. Of this, 91.5 lakh shots were the first dose of the vaccine and 56.4 lakh were the second jab. According to TOI, 99.1 per cent of the target population has presumably taken the first shot, while 61 per cent has been administered the second dose. There are chances that 10-20 per cent of the 91.5 lakh who received the first shot in Mumbai came from outside the city limits, the civic body's public health officials said.

BMC believes that a war room drill will help them gain the correct insight if 99.1 per cent of beneficiaries given the first shot were from the city. The civic body plans to use 24 ward-level war rooms that it had set up last year to call these beneficiaries for their second dose.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the city. The positivity rate stood at 0.74 per cent. Of the deceased, two were in the age group of 40-60 years, while four others were more than 60 years old, BMC reported. City hospital discharged 269 people on Thursday, keeping the recovery rate constant at 97 per cent. In Maharashtra, new cases had dropped to 1,141 cases on Thursday. Total deaths reported were 32. As on Thursday, Maharashtra had 15,062 active cases.

India registered 10,929 coronavirus cases today, staying below the 20,000-mark for 29 straight days, the health ministry said. Total deaths in the past 24 hours were 392. The country’s total active cases stood at 1,46,950, down from 1,48,922 on Friday.

