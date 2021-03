Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, its civic body Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday tightened COVID-19 norms in the city.

In a statement, BMC said that police cases will be filed against those who skip home quarantine.

“Those who flout home quarantine norms will be compulsorily shifted to institutional quarantine,” the statement read.

BMC said that buildings with over five cases will have to declare flats with names of COVID patients on notice boards

"The building with more than 5 patients will be sealed for any movement & buildings having less than 5 patients will be sealed only on the floors which have positive COVID patients. As of 9th Mar, 2762 floors sealed with 4183 positive patients," it said.

The civic body also stated that 90 percent of the new cases in the past two months have been reported in housing societies only.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh said local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.

Mumbai has been showing a daily spike of over 1,000 cases for the last few days.