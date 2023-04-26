The Smile Council had used the Eco Biotrap in Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, as part of a pilot project. BMC’s Insecticide Department is planning to place these traps across Mumbai weeks before the onset of monsoon,

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to get a new eco-friendly device in its fight against vector-borne diseases. BMC, India’s richest civic body, will soon test a specially designed waterproof biodegradable trap that can be used to destroy the eggs and larvae of mosquitoes.

As female mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, these traps are first filled with water and placed in mosquito-infested areas. Consequently, the attractant and insecticide in the trap bag will immediately get mixed with water. Female mosquitos are then attracted to lay their eggs there. However, the mosquitoes and the larvae are instantly destroyed by specific insecticides in the water.

Reportedly, BMC’s Insecticide Department will get the eco-friendly mosquito traps, named Eco Biotraps, with the help of the Society for Mumbai Incubation Lab to Entrepreneurship (SMILE) Council. The Smile Council is essentially a business incubation centre facility that has been started by BMC. This council encourages new start-ups to use modern technology and implement innovative research in order to implement products, equipment and technologies for the betterment of common people.

The Smile Council had used the Eco Biotrap in Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, as part of a pilot project. The trap yielded good results as it was user-friendly as well as safe for the environment. One more plus point of Eco Biotrap is that unlike other devices used for the prevention of mosquito breeding, this trap doesn’t require electricity.

BMC’s Insecticide Department is planning to place these traps across Mumbai weeks before the onset of monsoon, reported Mid-Day.

It is worth noting that the attractants and insecticides used in this trap are safe for humans. Eco Biotraps have been made from 100 percent recycled cardboard and the trap consists of a small bag containing a mixture of attractant and insecticide.

Eco Biotraps are known as effective devices to control vector-borne diseases and the product has been patented in 50 countries, according to BMC.

Mumbai records thousands of cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya every year. The number of cases goes up exponentially during the monsoon season.