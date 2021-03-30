BMC takes over 80% Covid beds and 100% ICU beds in private hospitals Updated : March 30, 2021 10:46 AM IST As per the new guidelines issued late last night, BMC is taking over 80 percent of the total covid beds and 100 percent of ICU beds at private hospitals. These beds will be reserved for War Ward Room allotment for COVID-19 patients only. Published : March 30, 2021 10:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply