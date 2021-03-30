BMC takes over 80% Covid beds and 100% ICU beds in private hospitals

As the second wave of COVID-19 picks up in Mumbai, the city's civic body BMC announced taking over beds in private hospitals. As per the new guidelines issued late last night, BMC is taking over 80 percent of the total covid beds and 100 percent of ICU beds at private hospitals.

These beds will be reserved for War Ward Room allotment for COVID-19 patients only. Hospitals are not allowed to take admissions on these beds, the order said.

"We will be making additional 2269 Covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals (including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday.

"This will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for COVID patients (including currently vacant 450 beds in private hospitals)," he added.

We are also operationalising additional 1,500 beds in jumbo field hospitals this week to take the count of vacant beds to approximately 7,000 by this weekend, Chahal added.

The circular reemphasised the policy to keep asymptomatic patients quarantined at home instead of the hospitals to ensure quick availability of beds for the needy. It directed the hospitals to "urgently discharge any asymptomatic covid positive patients in order to vacate beds."

The circular also directed the hospitals to activate maximum beds to accommodate the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients.

The circular reiterated that all COVID-19 facilities must check oxygen supply and ventilators. they also must maintain an adequate supply of medicines, logistics, PPE kits, and masks.

Maharashtra reported a marginal dip in its new cases and deaths. On Monday, the state reported 31.6k new COVID-19 cases, with more than 100 daily deaths for the fight consecutive day. The daily cases in Maharashtra top 30k for the sixth consecutive day. However, fresh cases and deaths were lower than those recorded on Sunday. The state had reported over 40k cases on Sunday, its highest daily spike ever.