The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday started the city’s first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said.

The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

After the inauguration of the facility, the first vaccine dose was administered to a beneficiary in his car at around 10 am, the official said. ”The drive-in vaccination centre, set up by the BMC’s G-North ward, has been started for specially-abled people aged above 45 years and senior citizens who have mobility issues,” the official said, adding that the facility has seven rooms.

The BMC has set up over 135 vaccination centres across Mumbai since the inoculation drive began on January 16 this year. Till Monday evening, a total 24,59,883 vaccine doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the city, according to the BMC.