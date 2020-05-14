  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

BMC releases new comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocol

Updated : May 14, 2020 07:27 AM IST

As one of the first measures in his strategy to tackle coronavirus, the BMC’s new chief has revised the testing protocols in the city.
The new list is comprehensive and the civic body hopes will clear the confusions on who needs to be tested and when.
BMC releases new comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocol

You May Also Like

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement