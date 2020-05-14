BMC releases new comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocol

No emergency surgeries should be denied to the patient for want of COVID-19 test, says the revised and comprehensive testing protocol by Mumbai civic body BMC. Only on strong suspicion of COVID-19 during elective surgeries or surgery which can wait for 48 hours, doctors can ask for COVID-19 test, it says. Regular dialysis patient should not be asked for a COVID test before every procedure.

As one of the first measures in his strategy to tackle coronavirus, the BMC’s new chief has revised the testing protocols in the city. The new list is comprehensive and the civic body hopes will clear the confusions on who needs to be tested and when.

For dialysis patients, only on strong suspicion, COVID-19 test may be prescribed and such patients, both suspected and confirmed positive, should be referred to dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients.

The new testing policy allows testing of all quarantined asymptomatic, direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases once between 5 and 14 days of contact. This is contrary to the earlier decision that allowed selective asymptomatic high-risk contacts to get tested.

Read: BMC allocates work among 8 IAS officers to effectively combat COVID-19: Here are their responsibilities

The revised protocols clarify that a prescription from registered doctor is compulsory for testing symptomatic patients, however it can be issued by either govt, semi-govt or private doctor.

Last week, BMC’s order mandating a government doctor's prescription for every COVID test had caused much confusion. Despite the order being revoked, lack of communication on the updated protocol to private laboratories resulted in many patients being refused by these private labs.

According to the latest strategy, all symptomatic patients identified in clinics for sever acute respiratory illness (SARI), fever clinics and government or private hospital OPDs will need to be tested for COVID-19.

BMC’s revised strategy on testing hospitalized symptomatic patients is in line with ICMR testing protocols. Only those patients who were critically ill and immune compromised will be tested once before discharge, when they have no symptoms for 3 days. Mild or pre-symptomatic will not be required to test before discharge, if on 7th, 8th & 9th days consecutively they show no symptoms. No testing is required for moderately symptomatic patients if they have recovered clinically.

Besides, all symptomatic persons with international travel history, all symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases, symptomatic healthcare workers and all hospitalized patients with SARI symptoms need to be tested.

The BMC protocol says pregnant women residing in clusters/containment area or in migration camps from hotspot districts, currently in labour or likely to deliver in next 5 days, must be tested. Asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the facilities where they were expected to deliver and no woman should be referred for lack of testing facility.

Home testing by private labs is not permitted. For symptomatic suspects who are tested are either shifted for COVID care or quarantine centers or are referred a compulsory strict home quarantine until test results are received.

Private laboratories had complained of multiple flip-flops in testing strategy leading to improper utilization of testing capacities. Head of one of the large private labs said most of the orders on testing by former BMC chief were verbal and created confusions. Besides, many of the swab samples collected by BMC that come to private labs for testing do not have proper documentation. This results in delays in testing and results.

BMC in its new testing strategy has categorically highlighted the documentation required and has asked labs to adhere to a strict 24-hour turnaround time – from receipt of samples to declaring results.