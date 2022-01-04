BMC releases COVID testing protocol for International arrivals at Mumbai airport

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released guidelines for all international passengers arriving at the Mumbai International Airport.

As per the guidelines, released late on Tuesday. every international arrival will be told to undergo a Rapid RT-PCR test. If the result is negative, the passenger will be allowed to go home and self-quarantine and monitor for seven days.

If a passenger tests positive in the Rapid RT-PCR test, them they must take the RT-PCR test. If the passenger tests positive and shows COVID-19 symptoms, then they will be taken to the Seven Hills, Breach Candy or Bombay hospitals.

If the passenger tests positive but is asymptomatic, they will be taken to the Bandra-Kurla Complex or Kanur Jumbo Centre, a private hospital or an empanelled hotel, the guidelines stated. All expenses incurred at the hotel will be borne by the hospital, the BMC said.