BMC recognises 4 wards in Mumbai where surge in COVID-19 cases is worrying

Mumbai recorded over 15,000 new cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever single-day spike since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Before this, over 11000 new cases were registered in April last year, which was the biggest single-day spike since the global outbreak in 2020.

With this, the gross number of active cases is 61,923, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dharavi, the country's biggest slum which was a COVID-19 hotspot last year, recorded 81 cases on Wednesday, the most since April 4, when the slum registered 99 cases.

The BMC has recognized four wards -- K/West, K/East, H/West and the D ward -- where the surge in cases is extremely problematic.

Of the top four wards with the most number of active cases, three fall in the western suburbs including Andheri (west), Bandra and Andheri (east).

As per data released by the BMC, the number of active cases in the K/West ward, which has affluent regions like Andheri West, Versova and Juhu, surged from 274 on December 31 to 4,564 on January 4.

Between December 31 and January 4, the number of active cases in K/East, which includes Andheri East and parts of Jogeshwari, grew from 170 to 2,606.

The number of active cases in H/West, which has areas like Bandra west, Santacruz and Khar, has surged from 149 to 3,744 in the same period.

In the D-ward, which comprises areas like Malabar Hills, Kemp's corner and Grant Road, the number of active cases surged from 149 to 2,558 during the same period.

As per Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, the spread rate of the infection is now more than it was during the previous two waves.

As per Kakani, high-rises account for more than 90 percent of the cases, and many of the cases are spreading as a result of house parties, socialising and indoor get togethers.

According to Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai, if the daily COVID-19 cases touch 20,000, the city will be placed under lockdown.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 26,538 new cases yesterday with eight deaths and 5,331 discharges.