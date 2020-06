Launched on April 3, 2020, ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’, the 24x7 helpline by Mpower in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has received around 45,000 calls in just two months. This could be just the tip of the iceberg as India stares at a mental health crisis post COVID-19.

While 52 percent calls were around anxiety issues, 22 percent were for isolation and adjustment issues, 11 percent were for depression, 5 percent for sleep related difficulties and 4 percent were for exacerbation of previous mental health concerns.

With many cities in India gradually relaxing their lockdown norms, BMC-Mpower 1on1 has witnessed anxiety levels about the ‘new normal’ life rising.

Majority of the concerns were related to safety, anxiousness about stepping out of their homes, returning to work, commute, work-life balance, and their family and friends. In order to reassure citizens that the helpline is available 24x7 to discuss any of these mental health concerns, Mpower has also launched a campaign - #MpowerYourTomorrow. The campaign aims to spread the message that it is okay to be anxious, but it is not okay to shy away from reaching out and seeking help to addressing one’s concerns.

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, told CNBC-TV18, "BMC-Mpower has been able to address many mental health concerns during the government mandated lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, now that the lockdown is likely to be lifted in many parts of India, it is natural to feel anxious about what lies ahead. In the past two weeks, we have witnessed callers expressing concerns related to anxiety and uncertainty about what could be the new normal. With #MpowerYourTomorrow, we aim to provide citizens access to quality mental healthcare expertise to support them. We are delighted that around 45,000 people have reached out to us to open up about their feelings. We urge more and more people to access and avail this service, especially in the coming days."

The maximum calls on BMC-Mpower 1on1 are in Marathi at 65 percent, followed by 27 percent in Hindi and 8 percent in English. Even though the helpline was launched for Maharashtra, it has received calls from across India.

The bulk of calls at 60 percent are from rest of Maharashtra & Goa followed by 37 percent from Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Delhi, UP and Gujarat top calls from other states. Delhi stands at 2 percent while Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat at 1 percent each. The helpline is also getting calls from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The helpline has a higher number of male callers (69 percent) compared to female callers (31 percent). Of the three shifts -- morning, afternoon and night -- the night shift has been the quietest. While the morning shift (7 am - 3 pm) has received 45 percent calls, the afternoon one (3 pm - 11 pm) has received 50 percent and the night shift (11 pm - 7 am) has received 5 percent calls.

While the overall age range of callers has been 18-85 years, the highest number of calls have a young profile in the 26–40 years range at 55 percent.

Neerja also told CNBC-TV18 that it is surprising, yet alarming to see that almost 20 percent called the helpline but disconnected the call before they could speak to one of the mental health counsellors. This reinforces the stigma around mental health in the country and the pressing need to take the leap of faith to open up about one’s concerns.

The BMC-Mpower 1on1 helpline has also been receiving calls from people across the country asking for help with food, migration and making enquiries for COVID-19 testing. The team of mental health counsellors has been directing them to various BMC or state authorised helplines to assist with the same.