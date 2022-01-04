BMC may reduce quarantine to 7 days; RT-PCR test must for travellers from high-risk countries

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said more restrictions can be imposed if there is a surge in cases and the positivity rate rises.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Tuesday said the civic body is looking at reducing quarantining days to seven days from the current 10 days.

Kakani said the civic body has categorised countries into 3 categories — ultra risk, high risk, no risk. The RT-PCR test is mandatory for travellers coming from ultra-risk, high-risk countries, while random testing will be done for passengers coming from non-risk countries.

Kakani added there are more than 30,000 beds ready for critical patients, 70,000 beds ready for asymptomatic patients. He mentioned, "If we get more cases, positivity rate rises, then we may increase restrictions."

The BMC on Monday revised the protocol regarding sealing of buildings where coronavirus cases are found. As per the modified protocol, an entire building or a wing of a building complex or a housing society will be sealed if COVID-19 cases are found in more than 20 percent of the occupied flats in that building or the wing of the building complex or society.

Mumbai had reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily count after April 18, 2021, taking the caseload beyond the 8-lakh mark, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. Mumbai also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

Also, the BMC has decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31, a civic official said. Students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person. Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.