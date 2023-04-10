English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsBMC makes masks mandatory in municipal hospitals and for its staff as Covid cases rise in Mumbai

BMC makes masks mandatory in municipal hospitals and for its staff as Covid cases rise in Mumbai

BMC makes masks mandatory in municipal hospitals and for its staff as Covid cases rise in Mumbai
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 7:02:10 PM IST (Published)

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that wearing masks will be mandatory in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai for employees, patients and visitors starting tomorrow (April 11, Tuesday).

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that wearing masks will be mandatory in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai for employees, patients and visitors starting tomorrow (April 11, Tuesday).

Recommended Articles

View All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The decision was taken during a meeting held by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday. BMC also urged senior citizens aged above 60 to wear masks while stepping out in public places.
The civic body will soon issue guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients.
Mumbai city recorded 211 fresh cases on Sunday, making it the sixth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections. Maharashtra as a whole saw 788 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday.
The meeting also decided to make central procurement of all requirements like face masks, PPE kits, gloves, medicines and other medical supplies for all civic hospitals to ensure there are no shortages.
The BMC will start testing in a big way to enable early detection of Covid-19 cases, with the collaboration of private labs.
"Mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few days," said a release from the BMC.
Also read: Covovax gets government’s nod as heterologous COVID-19 booster on CoWIN
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

COVIDmaskmumbai

Previous Article

Shilpa Medicare secures final US FDA nod for psoriatic arthritis drug

Next Article

Temasek buys Manipal Hospitals in largest PE deal. Details here

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X