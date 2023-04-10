BMC makes masks mandatory in municipal hospitals and for its staff as Covid cases rise in Mumbai

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that wearing masks will be mandatory in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai for employees, patients and visitors starting tomorrow (April 11, Tuesday).
The decision was taken during a meeting held by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday. BMC also urged senior citizens aged above 60 to wear masks while stepping out in public places.
The civic body will soon issue guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients.
Mumbai city recorded 211 fresh cases on Sunday, making it the sixth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections. Maharashtra as a whole saw 788 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday.
The meeting also decided to make central procurement of all requirements like face masks, PPE kits, gloves, medicines and other medical supplies for all civic hospitals to ensure there are no shortages.
The BMC will start testing in a big way to enable early detection of Covid-19 cases, with the collaboration of private labs.
"Mock drills, which will also continue on Tuesday, were being conducted after the Union government recently asked states to review the preparedness of the health infrastructure amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past few days," said a release from the BMC.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
