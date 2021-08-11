BMC issues travel passes for Mumbai local trains from today; here's how to get it

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin issuing passes for travel by local trains in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Maharashtra government has announced that the Mumbai local trains will resume services from August 15 for all those who have completed 14 days after getting the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19

Those who want to purchase the travel pass need to produce the COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification.

Here's how to get your pass offline

The BMC will set up 358 help desks at 53 railway stations to verify fully vaccinated people. Outside BMC limits, help desks will also be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitian Region. People can approach the station nearest to their house for verification.

The BMC, in its release, has specified that both vaccination certificates and photo ID are mandatory and people would be denied entry at the railway station if they don't have them.

"Once the verification is completed and both the documents are found to be valid, the certificate and the identification proof will be stamped in the prescribed format," read the BMC statement.

This stamped COVID-19 certificate will have to be presented at the ticket window to get a pass. These passes would have QR codes to establish their authenticity.

Here's how to get it online

For issuing e-passes, the BMC is in the process of launching an application. "The process of making this facility available online is underway. But it may take a little more time," said the BMC release.

Meanwhile, the BMC has warned that anyone found with a fake/bogus COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be booked under the Epidemic Control Act/Disaster Management Act.