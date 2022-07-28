BMC issues advisory amid rising cases on swine flu

Mumbai is witnessing a spurt in swine flu cases from only two in June to 62 confirmed cases in the last 24 days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This takes the number of total cases in the city this year to 66 which is higher than the past two years which saw 64 and 44 swine flu cases in 2021 and 2020 respectively. The BMC has issued an advisory asking residents to take adequate precautionary measures.

What does the BMC advisory say?

The Mumbai civic body has asked people to maintain hygiene and avoid going into crowded places. Since swine flu is a communicable disease basic steps like covering your nose while sneezing, coughing with a handkerchief or tissue, avoiding touching eyes, nose, mouth etc should be followed for precaution, Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC mentions in the advisory.

She also urged people to avoid self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital for treatment in case of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue colour of skin or lips. There should not be any delay in seeking treatment as it may lead to complications.

Vulnerable groups such as people with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, pregnant women and senior citizens are advised to be more careful.

Which parts of Mumbai are most affected?

From January 1, 2022, to July 24, 2022, a total of 1,66,132 people have been screened for swine flu, out of which, 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod said in an NDTV report.

The most affected parts are in the Mumbai circle which also comprises neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Pune, Palghar and Nashik have recorded 23, 22 and 17 cases of the infection respectively, reported LiveMint.

According to health officials, most cases are showing mild symptoms of sore throat and cough. Only senior citizens with multiple co-morbidities are in need of hospitalisation.

Two deaths of patients from Thane were reported last week. These were the first reported deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the Mumbai circle this year.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that free swine flu testing will be provided to citizens. People with a doctor’s recommendation can visit the civic body’s health centres across Thane to avail the free testing facility.