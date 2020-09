The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has ramped up COVID-19 tests conducted daily in the city to over ten thousand from the 4000 on an average in May and June . As per the latest release by the civic body, 11861 (Zero Rapid tests included) were conducted on Monday whereas the number of daily tests this month so far has been between 9000 and 10000.

There has been a steady increase in the number of daily tests conducted by the civic body since abolishing the need for prescriptions for tests for individuals in addition to allowing 100% home collection of swabs through any of the 23 labs in Mumbai.

The civic body further assured that citizens should not be worried about the increase in cases since it is due to the increase in tests. The authority also assured that the city is ready to handle the situation even if the number of daily positive cases reaches as high as 2000 on an average.

As per the release, 11000 beds are lying vacant across facilities for COVID-19 patients. “The availability of beds for symptomatic positive cases in Mumbai will not be an issue at all, even if the number of positive cases on an average goes beyond 2000 every day,” the release said.