BMC, govt COVID-19 vaccination centres shut in Mumbai for 2 days due to lack of vaccines

For the second time this month, COVID-19 vaccination has been suspended at the government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation vaccination centres in Mumbai for two days. The BMC said the vaccination centres will remain closed on August 12 and August 13 due to a shortage of vaccines.

“Dear Mumbaikars, All BMC and government vaccination centers will remain closed on August 12 and August 13, 2021. The vaccination process will begin again on August 14, 2021, as we receive the supply of vaccines. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the BMC tweeted.

The civic body had earlier halted the drive on August 5. The civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken," the BMC stated in the release.

There are 399 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 281 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 98 private facilities.

Also, a total of 1,317 bed-ridden people have so far been given vaccines against COVID-19 at their residences in Mumbai. The door-to-door vaccination drive began as a pilot project in Mumbai on July 30.