The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief has denied speculation that the government is planning to close cinema halls in Mumbai, saying that the focus is on ensuring existing restrictions are followed.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the BMC chief Iqbal Chahal said that all establishments including cinema halls need to follow current SoPs and no new restrictions have been imposed.

Shares of multiplex stocks fell sharply today after speculation that the Maharashtra government was planning to close cinema halls.

Chahal added that the local body has fined 39,000 people in Mumbai yesterday for not wearing masks.

"The situation in Mumbai is under control, majority of new cases asymptotic, don’t require hospitalisation," he said.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city and across the state, the BMC commissioner had earlier stated that Mumbai had 15,000 beds lying empty and 1,000 ICU beds empty.

Earlier Chahal had said that the corporation was not planning a single new restriction but it will ensure strict adherence to current restrictions.