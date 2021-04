Amid the coronavirus case surge in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to hire two 5-star hotels in South Mumbai and BKC area to act as COVID-19 centres.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahar told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview that patients will be moved to these facilities after the doctor's recommendations. As soon as the patients are out of danger, they can move to these five-star hotel's COVID-19 facilities, he said.

Bombay Hospital is already on board, he added. The charge of the 5-star room will be the same as that in a hospital.

Private hospitals can declog and push patients to 5-star hotels, he said, adding "we will start this experiment right away."

Further, he added that mildly symptomatic patients can directly check into these hotel COVID-19 care facilities for just Rs 4000 per bed.

BMC will keep doctors and nursing staff posted at the hotels and provide ambulance linkage to hospitals.

BMC Chief on Mumbai COVID-19 cases

Mumbai registered over 2 lakh cases on Tuesday as the city is grappling with the second wave of coronavirus outbreak. The Maha government is mulling on imposing lockdown to 'Break the Chain', however, this would be different from the previous stricter lockdown, he added.

Nearly 58,000 people were vaccinated in the city over the weekend. Private hospitals inoculating patients were shut during the period due to a shortage of vaccines, he said.

BMC Chief on Remdesivir shortage

Rremdesivir is an anti-viral drug that is administered to shorten the recovery time in adults suffering from COVID-19. Mumbai has been grappling with the shortage of Remdesivir for the past few days.

There are seven manufacturers of the drug and they are all running out of stock, Chahal said.

"We asked for 200,000 vials of Remdesivir which can cover 35,000 patients. We opened tenders for Remdesivir, and only Mylan participated since others are out of stock. Each patient needs at least 6 vials of Remdesivir. We paid a higher price for Remdesivir due to its shortage," he said, responding to BJP leader Devendra Fadnvais's remarks on Remdesivir.