BMC collects over Rs 77 crore fine from Mumbaikars not wearing masks till October 24

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said it has collected a total fine of Rs 77,37,41,000 from mask rule violators till October 24 in Mumbai. Wearing masks is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19. The BMC issues a fine of Rs 200 for violating the norm.

With the number of COVID-19 cases declining in the financial capital, the BMC reopened cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums for organising cultural programmes in the metropolis from October 22.

The BMC said that it will be mandatory for people visiting these establishments to follow social distancing norms, mask mandate and other measures announced by the state government from time to time.

As per the SOPs, the occupancy at cinemas, theatres and multiplexes cannot be more than 50 percent of their total capacity and adequate social distancing must be ensured. Show-times of cinema halls will have to be "staggered". Cinema-goers will be required to wear face masks and hand sanitizers should be made available inside the halls and washrooms, according to the norms.

Cinema halls and theatres, shut since March 2020, were reopened in November 2020. However, they were closed again in April 2021 after the second coronavirus wave hit Maharashtra

With inputs from PTI