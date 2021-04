Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said 2.07 lakh new cases were registered in Mumbai under the second wave of COVID-19. The Maharashtra government is mulling on imposing lockdown to 'Break the Chain' amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Currently,

"Current lockdown is very different from the lockdown we had last year. The current lockdown is not creating great inconvenience to people. Airports, banks, online food delivery all are functional over the weekend. Even if the steps are repeated, it will not cause inconvenience to the people," Chahal said.

Chahal said 58,000 people were vaccinated over the last weekend. Private hospitals undertaking the inoculation drive were shut over the weekend due to a shortage of vaccines.

He added that the mortality rate is at 0.2 percent despite a rapid rise in the cases. "38,000 people needed care and hospitals. We are adding 100 ICUs every day. We will add another 1500 beds this week. We will build one jumbo greenfield hospital which will add 9000 beds. We expect 31,000 beds by May," he said.

Chahal said private hospital chains are being asked to submit Expression of Interest for new jumbos. "We are hiring two 5-star hotels in South Mumbai & BKC side, which will act as COVID centres. Patients will be moved to these facilities post doctor's recommendation."

He mentioned that doctors and nursing staff will be posted at hotels and the experiment will begin soon. The Bombay Hospital is on board for this program, he said, adding, "We will initially take over hotels with only 50-60 beds which can work with a skeletal staff."