BMC asks parents to urgently immunise their children amid rising cases of measles in Mumbai

There are about 1,037 suspected measles cases currently in the city according to the BMC data.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised parents to immediately immunise their children with measles-rubella (MR) vaccines amid a rising number of confirmed measles cases in Mumbai. The tally increased to 142 on Tuesday, the highest recorded in Mumbai in recent years. So far, seven suspected deaths have been recorded since October 26.

According to a BMC official, four suspected deaths by measles have been reported at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and two at Rajawadi Hospital while one patient is suspected to have died at home, the Indian Express reported.

The BMC has also identified about 20,000 kids in the age range of nine months to five years, who have not received the recommended doses of the MR vaccination.

As per the National Health Mission, children in India between the ages of 9 and 12 need to receive their first dose of the MR vaccine as part of the national immunisation programme. The second dosage is given when a child is 16 to 24 months old.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the municipal commissioner, urged parents on Tuesday to give their kids their regular MR-1 and MR-2 vaccinations as soon as possible.

“We will be approaching all political leaders, local corporators, and maulanas to create awareness related to vaccines… they will convince parents to get their children immunised,” he said, according to a Times Now report.

However, it is recommended to be extremely cautious for two weeks after the children have received their vaccination as it may take up to 15 days for the body to produce antibodies.

As per BMC data, there are 1,037 suspected measles cases in the city due to which the number of beds has been increased to over 100 for such patients. Out of the total 86 beds are in Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, 10 at Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and seven in Rajawadi Hospital.

An infant, who was on a ventilator at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, died on Monday. The cause of death was determined as septicaemia with acute renal failure, combined with measles bronchopneumonia.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer, said that 12 outbreaks (cluster of cases) have been confirmed in Mumbai, and five have been reported in Govandi.

Dr Gomare said that Anganwadi workers, community healthcare workers and NGO volunteers have been appointed for surveillance and to hold vaccination camps and an Urdu doctor from WHO has been brought on board to spread awareness about vaccines in Govandi, as per the report.

So far, nearly 80 percent of the cases have been recorded in the M East ward that covers Govandi.