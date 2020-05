Dr TP Lahane, Director of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai has written to doctors in the city to render their services for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients for at least 15 days or face action. Doctors have been advised to convey their willingness and place of choice where they would like to work to Dr Milind Kamble, Protocal and Liason Officer at the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner’s Office.

The letter by Dr Lahane mentions that non-adherence to duty will be considered as breach of MCI Code of Ethics that are administered while obtaining their degree and action will be initiated according to provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and other acts.