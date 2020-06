In a major reconciliation process, Maharashtra has added at least 1,328 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, which were found to have gone unreported. Mumbai accounts for 862 of these deaths, which the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not reported earlier.

With the reconciled toll, Mumbai’s total COVID-19 deaths have risen to 3,165. The state has lost 5,537 lives to COVID-19.

466 old deaths were reported from the rest of the state, with major reconciliation data emerging from Thane (46), Navi Mumbai (35), Pune (70), Solapur (45), Jalgaon (25), Auragabad (30) and others.

The state has reported 81 deaths of COVID-19 patients today, first time in several weeks that the number has come down to a two-digit figure.​

As a result of updating the death counts, the case fatality rate in the state has gone up to 4.8% from 3.7%. Maharashtra has total 1,13,445 cases.

Country’s financial capital Mumbai has a total of 60,228 COVID-19 cases, with 935 new cases added in the last 24 hours. With the new death toll of 3,165, the case fatality rate for the city now stands at 5.25%, double of the national fatality rate of 2.8%.

Reportedly, the discrepancy in the data was observed during an exercise to match the Maharashtra state government numbers with that of the central Indian Council of Medical Research. Health experts say the process of reporting a COVID-19 death is a long administrative process and may require a few days to fully ascertain the actual cause of death. BMC has a 7-member Death Audit Committee that scrutinises the medical documents of each deceased patient.

For the last 2 weeks, Maharashtra has been releasing a list of ‘Deaths due to other causes’. The state has also been updating smaller number of ‘missing’ deaths in a staggered manner in last few days.

For instance, on June 12, 77 deaths were added to reflect those occurred between 20th May and 9th June. Of this 55 were recorded in Mumbai.

Similarly, on June 13, the death count put out by the state included 40 deaths that had occurred between May 27 and June 10. Up to 19 of these deaths were added in Mumbai by BMC.

The state health ministry in its statement on June 16 said further due to lack of reconciliation, 144 patients from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and 140 patients from Thane district as shown on ICMR portal have not been included in the table. It said the report is “prepared based on figures provided by the authorized laboratories on Central Government’s COVID-19 Portal. Because the laboratory report scrutiny and the availability of figures accordingly is an ongoing process, state cumulative numbers are subject to change.”

It says the COVID-19 deaths are reported following the guidelines issued by WHO, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to ICMR guidelines, death of any COVID-19 patient has to be officially listed as a COVID-19 death, even if the cause of death was a cardiac arrest or any other co-morbidity or underlying condition.

The political opposition in the state has raised the issue of ‘under-reporting’ COVID-19 deaths in the state. Former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had said in a tweet, “If Govt of Maharashtra’s own circular says that every case should be decided in 7 days, 560 cases of May & 148 cases of June have not been decided yet by the Death Audit Committee in Mumbai. In spite of being #COVID19 deaths, these numbers do reflect in the State data.”