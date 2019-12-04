Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

In a big blow to online pharmacies, the government has ordered a halt to online drug sales, reported Livemint. The development comes after an order by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) directed all states and Union territories to prohibit the sale of medicines through unlicensed online platforms, the report said. The DGCI order made it clear that the ban will prevail until draft rules to regulate e-pharmacies are finalised.

As per the report, the DGCI order is based upon a Delhi High Court order from last year that said drugs were sold online in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics (D&C) Act.

“Sale of medicines on any online platform should stop according to the order…despite previous orders, companies are selling medicines online, which can pose a threat to the health of patients. We are planning to move a case of contempt of court in this regard," Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists was quoted saying in the report.