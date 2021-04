New scientific studies have found that the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot is--in rare cases--leading to serious blood clots in people vaccinated with it. The vaccine has been deployed in nearly 115 countries and following the negative reports over the past few weeks, some European countries are rethinking its use. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) — the body of the European Union in charge of the evaluation and supervision of medicinal products — has, however, repeatedly said the vaccine’s benefits far outweigh its risks.

How bad are the side effects?

The EMA has said most blood clot cases have been reported in women below 60 within two weeks of getting the shot. But it could not list specific risk factors such as age group or pre-existing health conditions.

The occurrence of this side-effect is very low, but people should still seek medical help immediately if they develop symptoms – such as shortness of breath, swelling in the leg, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain, severe headaches or blurred vision, and tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of injection, it added.

The British medicine regulator studied people who had developed clots after receiving the vaccine. They found some of the recipients developed a clot type called Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CSVT), which stops blood from draining out of the brain and ultimately leads to a stroke.

Around 34 million people had been vaccinated in the EU and the UK by this date, according to EMA.

The BBC has reported that some 79 people — two-thirds of them women — in the UK had suffered rare blood clots after vaccination by the end of March. Nineteen of them were fatal. And the UK has recommended people under 30 to get an alternative vaccine if possible.

What is the stand of medical experts and the World Health Organization?

On Wednesday, experts with the World Health Organization said further studies are required to confirm the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots.

Germany’s medical regulator Paul Ehrlich Institute was among the first to report this condition in mid-March. Several other countries, including the Netherlands, then temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca shots for people under 60.

AstraZeneca has said its research found no causal link with blood clots.

Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist, and Professor at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, has said the risk associated with the vaccine is “very small” and there is absolutely no need for apprehension. She said India should have reported 320 cases of blood clot associated with administering the vaccine by now if the European levels of risk calculated for AstraZeneca were to apply to the country, News18 reported.

What about the other vaccines?