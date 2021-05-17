Bleeding and clotting after COVID vaccination negligible in India, says panel Updated : May 17, 2021 05:37:29 IST The reporting rate of blood clotting in India is only 0.61/million doses, all after the Covishield shot Only 23,000 cases of blood clotting were reported with 700 of them being serious Clean chit for Covaxin as no clotting event was reported after Bharat Biotech jab Published : May 17, 2021 05:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply