As India is witnessing a rapid rise in the cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus, the demand for Liposomal Amphotericin B (LaMB) has surged. But Lipids, one of the raw materials used to manufacture the LaMB, is in shortage.

Manufacturers of the raw material and the final drug said the demand for lipids has increased 10 times in the past 2-3 months as thousands of cases of black fungus have been reported across the country. LaMB, an over 20-year-old drug, is otherwise used rarely.

The requirement of lipids has risen to around 1000 kgs per year as against 100 to 150 kgs per year. The problem is further exacerbated as there are only limited manufacturers of the lipid globally. Two of the prominent companies include a German company and a fairly new and privately held Indian company VAV Lifesciences. The German supplier is supplying lipids for the mRNA vaccine and is said to be servicing only current contracts for Liposomal Amphotericin B. It is not expected to take any fresh orders till December 2022.

VAV Lifesciences, set up in 2018, with a plant in Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) is planning to increase its capacity for lipids by the year-end. Arun Kedia, Managing Director of VAV Lifesciences, said that they are currently working at full capacity. They currently manufacture 21 kgs of lipids per month which equals around 1 lakh vials. They are looking to increase this capacity to 65 kgs per month or 3 lakh vials by August and around 130 kgs per month by December which will equal to 6 lakh vials. They have also diverted exports to focus on the shortage in the domestic market.

Also, India has recorded more than 5000 cases of black fungus in the past few weeks. India has, otherwise, recorded only around 100 cases of Mucormycosis in a year. The fungal infection has a mortality rate of 50 percent and is expected to be affecting COVID-19 patients 12 to 18 days after recovery. According to doctors, diabetics or those with co-morbidities are at a greater risk. The infection surge could also be due to several factors such as wrong administration of steroid drugs, ventilators, eminent doctors have told CNBC-TV18.

The Karnataka government is also probing factors such as contamination of industrial oxygen and water used in ventilators. More so, each patient needs at least 50 vials for treatment.

While there is a hope that India will be able to control the infection in the next few weeks, experts say that there is a need for a long-term plan to bridge the shortage. Kedia said lipids are going to be a critical part of the drug delivery supply chain and the government should support the manufacturing of it.